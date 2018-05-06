Kristin Davis Adopts Second Child: Report

Family and the city!

Kristin Davis has adopted a second child, a baby boy, according to a new report. The 53-year-old Sex and the City actress also has a daughter, Gemma Rose Davis, whom she adopted back in 2011. The little girl is now 7 years old.

On Saturday, veternan journalist Marc Malkin posted the baby news on his Facebook, writing, "KRISTIN DAVIS ADOPTS SECOND CHILD."

The post continues, "Kristin Davis is expanding her family. I can exclusively reveal that the Sex and the City star has adopted a baby boy."

Malkin's message ends with, "And now she’s blessed times two! Congrats!"