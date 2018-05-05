LaLa Kent Calls Randall Emmett "My Rock" After Father's Death

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 5, 2018 8:09 PM

Days after her beloved father's funeral, Lala Kent is taking to social media to thank the man in her life, Randall Emmett, for being her "rock" during the "darkest time" of her life.

The reality star, who shared the news of Kent Rulon Burningham's passing on April 23, posted a photo of the couple and wrote a sweet post about her beau's support.

"You are my rock. My heart & soul," wrote the Vanderpump Rules star. "You saved me- Kept me from drowning in the darkest time of my life. I cherish the human you are. Thank you, my love."

In January, Lala went public with her boyfriend on Instagram after months of dating. Emmett's divorce from actress Ambyr Childers was only finalized at the end of 2017 so they didn't go public until that was done. Emmett had been in the background of Kent's Instagram Stories before, but never in her feed.

But ever since they finally let the world know they were official, the pair have been all about each other. 

 

Vanderpump Rules Cast Supports Lala Kent at Her Father’s Funeral

On Thursday, Ariana MadixBrittany CartwrightKatie Maloney and Kristen Doute made the trip to Utah to honor their co-star's father.

An obituary for Kent praised Lala's father as the "life of the party" whose "humor was contagious" and "always made everyone feel special." 

The same day, Lala headed back to the City of Angels with her mother and got a "Dad" tattoo in honor of her father.

She posted the images of her Instagram, writing, "Back to L.A., with my sweet, beautiful mama, wearing my dad’s watch, and an epic tattoo. Repping my pops till the end of time (by @chichtattoos ♥️) Dad, I promise i’m going to make you proud. I’m going to be kind and tender hearted, just like you."

Some fans noted that Lala was wearing a ring on that finger, speculating that the two were engaged or even married. However, neither Lala nor Emmett have commented on their possible change in relationship status.

One thing that's not in question is Lala's close ties with her dad. The reality star has often spoke of how close she is with her family.

"We talked about literally everything- we still do, which sometimes my dad is like, okay I don't need to know EVERYTHING!" Lala said in an interview with Heavy in 2015. " My family is extremely close. I don't have family in Utah except for immediate family so it is kind of like 'we all we got!'."

Lala also told her social media followers back in 2016 that her family is proud of her and supports her through thick and thin.

On Jan. 28, 2016, she tweeted, "My family is proud of me and will support me through anything & errythang-4 those of u who are wondering how they feel about my 'behavior'."

Sending our love to Lala and her family during this difficult time.

