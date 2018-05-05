Inside Eva Longoria's Star-Studded, Pajama-Themed Baby Shower

Longoria has a lot to celebrate this weekend, as Overboard hit theaters Friday. At the film's premiere, the mom-to-be told E! News it would be her last appearance before she welcomes her first child, a baby boy, with husband José "Pepe" Antonio Bastón. "I can't wait to meet him. I just can't wait to see what his personality is like, what he looks like, how much hair he's going to have," she said. "There's so much to look forward to, and it's becoming more real every day."

Saturday's shower was held in the garden. At the end, Bastón showed up "and Eva got very emotional when she saw him. She was so happy he was there and they could celebrate their baby together," the source tells E! News. "He gave a speech and thanked people for coming."

Longoria left with dozens of baby gifts, including bath toys, books, car seats, clothes and a stroller. As the source said, "She loved the day and being surrounded by so many close friends."

The actress, who got married in 2016, announced her pregnancy at the end of last year.

