Real Housewives of New Jersey's Danielle Staub Marries Marty Caffrey

Marty Caffrey, Danielle Staub

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Danielle Staub is officially off the market.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Marty Caffrey earlier today, E! News can confirm. The two were wed in a private wedding ceremony on the Bahamas' North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club. Staub's two daughters were present for the ceremony, People reports.

A rep for Kleinfeld tells E! News, "Danielle shopped at Kleinfeld in NYC for her Pnina Tornai dress and her bridesmaids wore dresses from our new bridesmaid company, Kleinfeld Bridal Party."

A source tells E! News the ceremony was filmed for the Bravo reality show and could air in the new season.

As for who was welcomed at the special ceremony, co-stars Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice were able to score an invite.

"Yeah, she asked me to be her maid of honor," Teresa confirmed on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast. "I heard that the bridal party is huge." She also revealed that Danielle's two daughters will also be maids of honor with Melissa and Margaret serving as bridesmaids.

Photos

Official Ranking of the Best and Worst Real Housewives Returns

Danielle Staub, Marty Caffrey, 2018 Valentine's Day

Bobby Bank/GC Images

The "nervous" bride spoke to Us Weekly a few hours before she walked down the aisle. With a laugh, Staub said, "All my family, my friends, everyone's checking in with me, and I'm like, 'Guys, I haven't showered—I still haven't showered—and I'm getting married today.'" After so many heartbreaks, Staub said she was "excited" to be a wife.

"It's different when you're a girlfriend, and then it's different when you're a fiancée; the stages are all different," she said, adding that even Friday's rehearsal "made it super profound for me."

Back in May 2017, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Danielle and Marty were engaged after dating for more than a year. The proposal would later air on an episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"Baby, when I first met you, I was struck by how beautiful you were," Marty shared during the romantic moment. "As I got to know you, I fell in love with you. I'll do everything I can to love you, to protect you and to keep you safe. So Danielle Staub, will you marry me?"

Spoiler alert: She said yes!

"The engagement was simply beautiful," Danielle later shared with Andy Cohen. "He was such a gentleman."

Congratulations to the couple on their new relationship status.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

