Real Housewives of New Jersey's Danielle Staub Marries Marty Caffrey

Danielle Staub is officially off the market.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Marty Caffrey earlier today, E! News can confirm. The two were wed in a private wedding ceremony on the Bahamas' North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club. Staub's two daughters were present for the ceremony, People reports.

A rep for Kleinfeld tells E! News, "Danielle shopped at Kleinfeld in NYC for her Pnina Tornai dress and her bridesmaids wore dresses from our new bridesmaid company, Kleinfeld Bridal Party."

A source tells E! News the ceremony was filmed for the Bravo reality show and could air in the new season.

As for who was welcomed at the special ceremony, co-stars Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice were able to score an invite.

"Yeah, she asked me to be her maid of honor," Teresa confirmed on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast. "I heard that the bridal party is huge." She also revealed that Danielle's two daughters will also be maids of honor with Melissa and Margaret serving as bridesmaids.