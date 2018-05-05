BREAKING!

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Danielle Staub Marries Marty Caffrey

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., May. 5, 2018 3:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Marty Caffrey, Danielle Staub

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Danielle Staub is officially off the market.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Marty Caffrey in a private wedding ceremony on the Bahamas' North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club. Staub's two daughters were present for the ceremony, People reports.

A source tells E! News the ceremony was filmed for the Bravo reality show and could air in the new season.

As for who was welcomed at the special ceremony, co-stars Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice were able to score an invite.

"Yeah, she asked me to be her maid of honor," Teresa confirmed on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast. "I heard that the bridal party is huge." She also revealed that Danielle's two daughters will also be maids of honor with Melissa and Margaret serving as bridesmaids.

Photos

Official Ranking of the Best and Worst Real Housewives Returns

Danielle Staub, Marty Caffrey, 2018 Valentine's Day

Bobby Bank/GC Images

Back in May of 2017, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Danielle and Marty were engaged after dating for more than a year. The proposal would later air on an episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"Baby, when I first met you, I was struck by how beautiful you were," Marty shared during the romantic moment. "As I got to know you, I fell in love with you. I'll do everything I can to love you, to protect you and to keep you safe. So Danielle Staub, will you marry me?"

Spoiler alert: She said yes!

"The engagement was simply beautiful," Danielle later shared with Andy Cohen. "He was such a gentleman."

Congratulations to the couple on their new relationship status.

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , Real Housewives , Weddings , Couples , Reality TV , Top Stories , Apple News ,
Latest News
Eva Longoria, Baby Shower

Inside Eva Longoria's Star-Studded, Pajama-Themed Baby Shower

Pentatonix, Kentucky Derby, Tara, Johnny 2018

Kentucky Derby 2018 Brings Out Tara Lipinski, Pentatonix, Johnny Weir and More Stars

Uma Thurman, Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill

Uma Thurman Willing to Work With Quentin Tarantino Again

Jordin Sparks, Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks Gives Birth to DJ, Her First Son With Dana Isaiah

Blake Lively, CinemaCon 2018

Blake Lively Restores Her Instagram and Re-Follows Ryan Reynolds

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Goes on Girls' Trip With High School Friends to See Cher in Las Vegas

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Resurfaces at the Kentucky Derby

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.