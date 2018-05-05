Kentucky Derby 2018 Brings Out Tara Lipinski, Pentatonix, Johnny Weir and More Stars

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 5, 2018 1:35 PM
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
The Kentucky Derby is underway—and the stars are off to the races!
NBC commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are back for the fourth time since 2014, wearing some of their boldest looks yet. Stephen Amell, Anthony Anderson, Ty Burrell, Victoria Justice and Aisha Tyler walked the red carpet, as did a capella supergroup Pentatonix. The late Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me, Dannielynn Birkhead, also made an annual appearance.
The annual event, now in its 144th year, is being broadcast on NBC and the NBC Sports app.
See which stars traveled to Louisville to watch the race:
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
The daddy-daughter duo are dressed to impress in Nick Graham and Lesy looks.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Just imagine what Phil Dunphy would have worn!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Ark Endeavors
Birthday surprise! The actor is gifted a sweet treat at the 8th Annual Fillies & Stallions party hosted by Patrón and Black Rock Thoroughbreds.
Article continues below
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
The former Talk co-host is the talk of the town!
Courtesy of Angry Orchard
The Bachelorette star celebrates the races with Angry Orchard Rosé cider. "Cinco de mayo and derby on the same day?" she wrote on Instagram. "A time to dress like a lady and drink like a fishski."
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
The Friday Night Lights veteran embraces his southern roots.
Article continues below
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
...but where is Beyoncé?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
This fascinator is hardly for the birds!
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
The daredevil's Jackass days are behind him.
Article continues below
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
The Arrow star's look is right on target.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
The boxer is a knockout, as always.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
As if these two would turn down the chance to dress up!
Article continues below
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
The Top Chef judge trades his chef's hat for a homburg.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Who's ready to rock the red carpet?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Today's forecast: flowers. And lots of 'em.
Article continues below
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
The a capella group looks aca-mazing.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
It's gonna be May, indeed.
Daniel Boczarski/Ram
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her family arrive to the Derby in their Ram truck.
Article continues below
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
They're off to the races!
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Giddy up! It's time for the race to begin.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
The only thing sharper than his knives is his outfit!
Article continues below
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
The football player trades his jersey for a dapper suit.
(E!, NBC and NBC Sports are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)
Prince Harry Reveals What Happened When He Asked Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle
Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Finally Tackled Mac's Homosexuality (With One Spectacular Dance)
Paige and Lana's Spat Over Room Assignments Threatens to Ruin Their Girls Trip to Lake Tahoe on Total Divas
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?