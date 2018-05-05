Kentucky Derby 2018 Brings Out Tara Lipinski, Pentatonix, Johnny Weir and More Stars

The Kentucky Derby is underway—and the stars are off to the races!

NBC commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are back for the fourth time since 2014, wearing some of their boldest looks yet. Stephen Amell, Anthony Anderson, Ty Burrell, Victoria Justice and Aisha Tyler walked the red carpet, as did a capella supergroup Pentatonix. The late Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me, Dannielynn Birkhead, also made an annual appearance.

The annual event, now in its 144th year, is being broadcast on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

See which stars traveled to Louisville to watch the race: