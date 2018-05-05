Uma Thurman Willing to Work With Quentin Tarantino Again

"The steering wheel was at my belly and my legs were jammed under me. I felt this searing pain and thought, 'Oh my God, I'm never going to walk again.' When I came back from the hospital in a neck brace with my knees damaged and a large massive egg on my head and a concussion, I wanted to see the car and I was very upset," Thurman told The New York Times. "Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably, because he didn't feel he had tried to kill me.'" In a follow-up interview with Deadline, he confirmed her account, saying, "Me and Uma had our issues about the crash. She blamed me for the crash and she had a right to blame me for the crash. I didn't mean to do it. I talked her into getting in the car; I assured her the road was safe. And it wasn't. The car might even have been dubious too, even if I didn't know that then. We had our issues about it."

Thurman and Tarantino "were in a terrible fight for years," she told The New York Times. They "had a fateful fight" in 2004, she recalled, "because he wouldn't let me see the footage" of the crash. During that conversation, Tarantino said, "We dealt with all the car stuff and all the resentments she had toward me, the things she felt I could have done better in protecting her in that movie. "Once they "hashed it all out, he said, "We've been fantastic friends ever since."