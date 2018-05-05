Colton Haynes Addresses Jeff Leatham Cheating Rumors Amid Split Speculation

One day after split speculations have surfaced, Colton Haynes is addressing rumors that his husband of six months, floral designer Jeff Leatham, cheated.

On Saturday, the Arrow star took to Twitter and made it clear: "Jeff would never cheat. He's an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship."

The comment does not however address the rumors of the breakup, which have been swirling ever since fans noticed that the duo seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram and Haynes deleted pictures with his husband on the social media platform.

Additionally, earlier in the week the actor dropped his first "demo" called "Man It Sucks," which discuss relationship problems.

In the tune, Colton sings, "Man it sucks / and I don't like / when you're staying out all / night / and never answer your phone / I follow you around the world / just to feel left alone."

But Colton's tweets slam any suspicion that the lyrics are about the Four Seasons floral designer.

The duo tied the knot at a lavish wedding just over six months ago in Palm Springs, Calif.