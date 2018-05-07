EXCLUSIVE!

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Gets Candid About Pregnancy and Parenthood

When it comes to Chelsea Houska's pregnancy journey, third time is the charm.

Less than two months after announcing she was expecting, the Teen Mom 2 star is happy to admit that she feels great and is experiencing "my easiest pregnancy out of the three."

"Aubree is super excited. She wanted a girl this time so she is excited and she is so much help. But Watson, he has no idea," Chelsea shared with E! News exclusively ahead of tonight's season premiere. "We told Aubree right away this time and she knew that we wanted another baby soon so she was surprised but she was just so happy."

During this season of Teen Mom 2, fans will get to see part of Chelsea's pregnancy journey. In fact, they may have the opportunity to witness big family moments such as husband Cole DeBoer finding out his family is getting bigger.

"We do a blood test so I found out when he was working so I got to tell him what the baby was on camera so that was exciting," she teased to us. "I know people always say their husbands are great or whatever but I think mine is the best. He's patient. He works all day and still comes home and helps me with what I need. He makes sure to get time in with the kids before bed. He's just a good guy all around."

Back in March, Chelsea announced that she was welcoming a baby girl with Cole. Since then, her Teen Mom family including Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer have been kind and supportive.

"We have been close from the beginning. Maci Bookout is always nice. All of the girls are nice but I'd say I talk with Kailyn and Leah the most," she shared. "They've been supportive. We've formed our little group chat."

While Chelsea is the first to admit that her stories on this season's Teen Mom 2 are "good and positive," she also experiences some bumps along the way. Fans, however, can always count on the mom to keep things honest and real.

"You want to be open and honest because people are going through the same things that we're going through and it does kind of feel nice when other people can relate to it," she shared with us. "You want to be open but it's also scary. Even after nine years, it's definitely still scary."

Through all the highs and lows, Chelsea hopes that the strong, open relationships she has built with her kids will make it easier once they want to watch mom's show.

"It's inevitable that they're going to see it someday. I think Watson is going to be fine because he's seeing fun, family times. I think Aubree is going to be a little more difficult because she's going to see the relationship with her dad [Adam Lind] and she's going to have a lot of questions about our relationship and her relationship with him," she explained. "We've always been open with each other. She is open with me and can talk to me so I just want to keep it that way so for when they do watch it, she feels comfortable and won't have any surprises."

Follow Chelsea's journey when Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

