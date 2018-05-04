All the Clues Meghan Markle Has Picked Ralph & Russo to Design Her Wedding Dress

Here comes the bride!

With two weeks remaining until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials, inquiring minds (and fashion fanatics!) are eager to see the actress walk down the aisle in the wedding dress of our wildest dreams. Despite having officially selected the designer in early 2018, those inside or close to Kensington Palace have remained mum on Markle's pick... until now.

Multiple sources tell The Daily Mail Meghan has recruited Ralph & Russo to make the first of two gowns she'll wear come May 19. The haute couture fashion house is based in London and incredibly well-known for their bridal designs. After all, who can forget their S/S 2016 show, which closed with a wedding gown that required six staff to follow the model down the runway and and adjust her train as she turned.

So what other hints have convinced us that Ralph & Russo is the major frontrunner? Keep scrolling!