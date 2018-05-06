Megan Forces Kyle to Choose Between Her, IHM and Terence on The Arrangement: "It's Time We All Picked a Side"

But it's going to take a lot more than that for Megan to forgive Kyle, because what she really wants is Terence to be out of the picture. "You think he cares about you? He controls you. He uses all of this to keep you tied to him because he needs you," Megan tells him. "He's built IHM off of your fame. Don't you see that?"

Kyle isn't completely convinced that this situation is just black and white, and he's definitely not ready for his relationship with Terence to end just yet...or is he? "Of course I see that. He's also been there for me when I had nothing. When I felt like nothing and that matters. After everything that Terence has done, that will always matter," he tells a disappointed Megan. "But I'm willing to leave. IHM, Terence, I'll cut ties."

She's obviously a little bit weary of that. "You've built your whole life, your identity around IHM and Terence. How am I supposed to believe that now you're willing to give all of that up?" she asks him.

"Because what I'm not willing to give up is you," he tells her. "I love you, Megan. And if I have to choose, then I choose you." Music to her ears!