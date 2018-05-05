Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid's Red Hot Hoodie Is Only $20

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., May. 5, 2018 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Gigi Hadid, Saturday Savings

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Model off-duty fashion is style goals.

Unlike the runway, the looks that Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner wear when they're taking meetings or enjoying a much-needed "me" day are styles that we can actually wear on a day-to-day. While they're models, these twenty-something fashion moguls are also women that enjoy comfort, without sacrificing their fashion sense, of course.

Case in point: Gigi's red hot sweatsuit, which features a true-to-size hoodie and lace-up sweatpants from Dahli.

The Tommy Hilfiger designer paired her look with a white collared shirt, Doc Martens Sinclair Boots, cat-eye sunglasses and a small black purse.

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Street Style

Overall, it's the perfect blend of ease and fashion (courtesy of the bright color, lace-up details and accessories). And, now you can recreate her style for less than half of the original price. The sweatshirt (as seen below) is now only $20.

Shop the sales below!

ESC: Saturday Savings

Dahli

Gigi's exact hoodie: Got The Goods Hoodie, Was $69, Now $20

ESC: Saturday Savings

Tobi

Red Concrete City Oversized Hoodie, Was $78, Now $31

ESC: Saturday Savings

Ivy Park

Velvet Logo Oversized Hoodie, Was $100, Now $40

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings

Noisy May

Sweatshirt With Lace Up Tie, Was $42, Now $29

ESC: Saturday Savings

PrettyLittleThing

Red Oversized Hoodie, Was $30, Now $27

ESC: Saturday Savings

Aerie

City Hoodie, Was $50, Now $25

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings

Adidas

Trefoil Hoodie, Was $50, Now $35

RELATED ARTICLE: Miley Cyrus' New Converse Collection IsVery Miley Cyrus

RELATED ARTICLE: Frill Hem Pants, Because Gigi Hadid Makes Them Look so Easy

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , VG
Latest News
ESC: Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Is on Mission to Be the Sexiest Mom Alive

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Is a Style Icon—Here's 43 Outfits That Prove It

ESC: Shanina Shaik

Victoria's Secret Models Are Doing These Workouts Before the Big Show

Shopping: Gift Guide

2018 Holiday Gift Guide for the It Girl Who Has Everything

ESC: Halle Berry

5 Celeb Skin Pros Share Their Best Tips and Products for Dry Skin

ESC: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle

You Can Recreate Meghan Markle's Wedding Day Look for Just $45

ESC: Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and More VS Models' Off-Duty Looks Are Casual Style Goals

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.