Evan Ross Reveals He Thinks Ashlee Simpson Ross' Old MTV Reality Show Is the "Sweetest Thing in the World"

And the cutest couple award goes to...

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross are coming to E! with their new reality series Ashlee and Evan. While this will be their first on-camera show together since getting married in 2014, Ashlee is no stranger to the cameras.

The musician formerly starred in the short-lived MTV series The Ashlee Simpson Show. While many people might cringe over video footage of them in their younger years, Ashlee's husband Evan loves her old show!