The Royal Wedding Is Almost Here! See All the Surprising New Details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Big Day

It's almost time for the royal wedding!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on May 19 and details of their big day are coming together. These two always surprise us by coming traditional with their own special flare, and they are making no exceptions for their big day.

It has been revealed that Meghan will not have a maid of honor, because she didn't want to have to choose between her friends. Is that thoughtful or what? Plus, Prince Harry will be arriving to the ceremony on foot and will be skipping a grand entrance. What other details do they have planned for their big day?