Mandy Moore Shares Her Beauty Regret and the $6 Product She Loves

AlthoughMandy Moore likes to have fun with her beauty routine, she's got a signature look that isn't going to change any time soon.

"I feel my most comfortable, most like myself, when I'm a brunette," the Garnier ambassador told E! News.

To achieve her honey brunette locks, the This Is Us star uses the Garnier Nutrisse Permanent Hair Color in shade 53, which the brand refers to as a medium golden brown. On Amazon and most drugstores, the product will cost you about $6, and Mandy claims it's worth every penny in her decision to keep the color for so long.

When E! News host Sibley Scoles asked the star if her fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, loves her hair as much as she does, she said, "I think this is really all that he's really known me as, so I'm going to say he's a fan of the brunette as well."