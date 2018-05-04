Mandy Moore Shares Her Beauty Regret and the $6 Product She Loves

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., May. 4, 2018 4:01 PM

AlthoughMandy Moore likes to have fun with her beauty routine, she's got a signature look that isn't going to change any time soon.

"I feel my most comfortable, most like myself, when I'm a brunette," the Garnier ambassador shared told E! News.

To achieve her honey brunette locks, the This Is Us star uses the Garnier Nutrisse Permanent Hair Color in shade 53, which the brand refers to as a medium golden brown. On Amazon and most drugstores, the product will cost you about $6, and Mandy claims it's worth every penny in her decision to keep the color for so long.

When E! News host Sibley Scoles asked the star if her fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, loves her hair as much as she does, she said, "I think this is really all that he's really known me as, so I'm going to say he's a fan of the brunette as well." 

What’s in Mandy Moore’s Makeup Artist’s Kit?

Believe it or not, Mandy hasn't always been brunette. Yesterday, the actress posted a throwback picture of a "gnarly hairstyle" from 1999. The photo captures the "I Want to Be With You" singer as a "deep true blonde," wearing a zig-zag parting, glued-on hair crystals and spiked low buns. It's very retro, but also amazing. 

"I feel more like myself as a brunette," she reiterated, laughing after talking about her post.

Beyond her hair, Mandy is using another super affordable Garnier product: the SkinActive Facial Mist Spray with Rose Water, which retails for under $7. 

Before applying makeup, the actress applies the mist, but revealed it's also the last step to her beauty routine:

"The last thing I do before I leave the house is just like a nice little spritz," she said. "It's really refreshing. I leave it in the frig. I have one in my trailer. I have one in my purse. It's the thing I always have on my person. It's the perfect pick-me-up refresher, especially as we're rolling into the summer months."

Honestly, Mandy's affordable must-haves are just as refreshing!

