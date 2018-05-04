Mandy Moore Admits Her Wedding Could Happen at a "Moment's Notice"

Mandy Moore is ready to say "I Do."

Close to eight months after the This Is Us star got engaged to Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, fans of the couple are wondering when they could get married.

As it turns out, the pair's special ceremony may happen sooner rather than later.

"I think we have a general ballpark idea of when we want it to happen, but I think because it's not going to be some lavish affair, its maybe something that isn't going to require as much planning or at least that's what I'm telling myself," she told E! News' Sibley Scoles exclusively. "I picked a funny profession for someone who doesn't like all the attention focused on them so I've already done my girls weekend."

Mandy continued, "It was sort of a birthday/bachelorette girls weekend all rolled into one and that was fabulous and fantastic so now I sort of feel like it could happen at a moment's notice. Maybe I won't even tell people and they'll just show up at the house and it will just unfold."