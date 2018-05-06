Queen Helena Goes on a Covert Mission to Expose King Robert on The Royals

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., May. 6, 2018 8:00 PM
Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) will stop at nothing to restore order to the monarchy, even if that means exposing her own son!
On this week's all-new The Royals, Helena goes on a covert mission to convince powerful energy magnate Martin Kane to help take down King Robert (Max Brown).
After seducing Martin during a game of poker, Eleanor invited him to the palace for a night cap. "Ever been to the palace before Mr. Kane?" Helena asked. "Please, call me Martin. And no, never been," Martin replied.
"Not even when you were conspiring with my son to cause the blackout?" the queen retorted. "Now you can call me Mr. Kane," Martin shot back.
"Well, Mr. Kane, you run a publicly traded utility. Many of your shareholders live in the district you betrayed," the queen reminded him.
Despite Helena's accusations, Martin was confident in his strong alliance with King Robert, but was it strong enough to withstand a coup?
"If you were to expose me, you would also have to expose your son," Martin said.
"That's right I would, and I will. And, I'll have help doing it," Helena assured. "We know what you did Mr. Kane and we know how you did it. The only one protecting you is the current king. You better hope he stays current."
Martin threatened to run off and tell Robert, but Queen Helena had one last trick up her sleeve, or should we say up her dress, to ensure Martin's silence...a wire recording their conversation! It looks like that was enough to get his attention.
But Helena's not the only one who has a bone to pick with her son. In addition to Prince Liam (William Moseley), Cyrus (Jake Maskall) and his confidant Aston Lang's (Tom Crowley) planned coup, Jasper (Tom Austen) has his concerns about King Robert too.
"There's something happening and I think you should know about it," Jasper revealed to Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park). "Liam is planning to remove Robert from the throne."
"He just can't ever push past it," a frustrated Eleanor snapped back.
After finding out her mother revealed her Robin Hood identity and was sleeping with Sebastian (Toby Sandeman), Eleanor was feeling more betrayal than she was willing to stomach.
"After all of this time, after all of the second chances he still thinks Robbie is evil and wants to dethrone him. It's unbelievable. I have to put a stop to it," Eleanor insisted.
"Don't!" Jasper warned. "I know you love him and it pains me to say it, but your brother is not a good guy. He needs to be stopped."
Deeply in denial, Eleanor stormed off. In the meantime, Queen Helena delivered some good news to Liam about her meeting with Martin, but it came with a few conditions.
"Martin Kane is in. He's going to tell the world that Robert coerced him, but in return he asks that the new king not only pardons him, but also bestows a knighthood on him," Helena informed him.
"Kind of an aggressive ask for a criminal with no bargaining power," Liam retorted.
Let's not forget, he did see the queen in her underwear, so he does have that.
"I know this isn't easy for you mom," Liam told his mother.
"It's not easy for any of us, but it has to be done," Helena said with tears in her eyes. "If your father were here, he'd say exactly the same thing. Stay strong. Stay silent. And more than anything else, trust no one."
Still not fully convinced her brother was the evil man everyone was painting him out to be, Eleanor met with Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) for some clarity.
"I got your text. What's wrong?" Willow asked Eleanor.
"I need to tell you something. First, I need to ask you something because I need to know that I'm not going crazy." Eleanor stressed. "Robbie is a good guy, yeah?"
"What? Of course he is!" a shocked Willow insisted. "He's profoundly good."
But does he love Willow? It seems like Eleanor wasn't so sure.
"I just saw him. He told me I was the gift he's wished for all his life. Even got down on one knee," Willow said.
"What did he say exactly? Please," Eleanor pleaded.
"He said he's always had trust issues, but realizes he doesn't with me. He finds himself wanting to be a better person and wanting to be great in my eyes. He said, 'I know things started unconventionality with us, but my world is more vibrant...'" Willow trailed off.
"Because of you. My heart aches and my body trembles, but I would walk away from all of it to be with you for the rest of time," Eleanor said, picking up where Willow left off.
"Yes," a shocked Willow confirmed. "You can't marry him," Eleanor warned.
Will Willow make her way to the altar and marry King Robert? You'll have to tune in to next week's season finale to find out!
