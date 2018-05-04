Here's How Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Addressed Avengers: Infinity War

Warning: The following contains spoilers for both the most recent of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Avengers: Infinity War. If you haven't seen both and wish to remain unspoiled, you may want to bookmark this page. Proceed with caution!

It's been a week since Thanos arrived on Earth and wreaked his devastating havoc in Avengers: Infinity War, wiping half of the universe out of existence with the mere snap of his bejeweled fingers. And since then, we've been consumed with so many questions: How will Tony Stark and the remaining heroes reverse the unthinkable? Who won't make it back to the land of the living when all is said and done next summer? Who actually thought we'd be dumb enough to believe that T'Challa and Peter Parker are actually dead?

And last, but certainly not least for our TV-loving selves, how in the heck would Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. incorporate half of existence just dissolving before their very eyes?