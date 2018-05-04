Have Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Split After 6 Months of Marriage? Here's What We Know

All signs point to Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham having called it quits.

The Arrow actor and the Four Seasons Hotel floral designer tied the knot just over six months ago in Palm Springs, Calif. Split rumors surfaced this week after the duo seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram and Haynes deleted pictures with his husband on the social media platform.

Additionally, a source tells E! News their relationship went south some time ago. "Through their relationship," our insider says Jeff "pulled Colton away from his friends and Colton really started to lose himself."

Understandably so, we're told the recent death of Colton's mother "really changed things." The source explains, "He realized how isolated he'd been from his friends in the time he needed them most. Their relationship was never as perfect or romantic as they had publicly portrayed."