Have Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Split After 6 Months of Marriage? Here's What We Know

All signs point to Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham having called it quits.
The Arrow actor and the Four Seasons Hotel floral designer tied the knot just over six months ago in Palm Springs, Calif. Split rumors surfaced this week after the duo seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram and Haynes deleted pictures with his husband on the social media platform.
Additionally, a source tells E! News their relationship went south some time ago. "Through their relationship," our insider says Jeff "pulled Colton away from his friends and Colton really started to lose himself."
Understandably so, we're told the recent death of Colton's mother "really changed things." The source explains, "He realized how isolated he'd been from his friends in the time he needed them most. Their relationship was never as perfect or romantic as they had publicly portrayed."
Just yesterday, Colton released a song he wrote titled "Man It Sucks," which may allude to their relationship problems. "Man it sucks / and I don't like / when you're staying out all / night / and never answer your phone / I follow you around the world / just to feel left alone," he sings.
Meanwhile, Leatham's Instagram page still includes a post about their wedding day. "The fact that I get to marry this man who is beautiful inside and out at the end of the month—makes me the luckiest man on earth—he is an inspiration to me and so many others—and I am so blessed to spend my life as his husband so very soon," he captioned a series of photos with Haynes.
The actor mourned his mother's passing in an emotional tribute at the end of March.
"Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life...my momma," Colton wrote along with a slideshow of memories with his mom, Dana Haynes. "Words can't express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I'm in a state of shock."
Colton and Jeff have yet to comment publicly on their relationship status.
