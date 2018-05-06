How Fatherhood Changed Everything for George Clooney

Score one for the doubters—and international human rights attorney Amal Clooney (née: Alamuddin). The physical embodiment of the marrying kind, the decorated Oxford grad, 40, reversed the two-time Oscar winner's views on matrimony in just four months of dating. Now, nearly four blissful years into a marriage that has produced 11-month-old twins Ella and Alexander, the actor, turning 57 today, can't believe he ever saw it any other way.

It was just a scant few years ago he was a dedicated bachelor, battling bouts of insomnia and loneliness in the six-bedroom Studio City, Calif. home he shared with cocker spaniel Einstein. But, he told The Hollywood Reporter last September, "That seems like a lifetime ago. Now my house is filled with the warm sounds of babies crying. You should see when my friends show up and see me change a diaper, the laughter that comes from them. I go, 'I know, I know.' I've given them so much s--t for so many years, I deserve every bit of it."

He'll take the trade-off. Building this life with Amal "changes you in every way that every person who's fallen madly in love changes. Suddenly, the other person's life becomes more important than your own," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sorry I was 50-something when it happened, but only because I could have spent even more time with her."