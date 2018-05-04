Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Honeymoon Is Delayed

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 4, 2018

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's honeymoon will be worth the wait! 

Kensington Palace confirmed Friday that the soon-to-be husband and wife will not embark on a romantic getaway immediately after their May 19 nuptials. Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan's first official engagement as a married couple is scheduled for the week after the wedding. 

Their honeymoon will happen eventually, though official dates and a location have not been announced. 

Contrary to reports that indicate the lovebirds will celebrate their marriage in Namibia, a source previously told E! News it is not in fact apart of their travel itinerary. As of a few weeks ago, the insider said their trip had only recently been booked, explaining, "Going somewhere they can bring minimal security too and not worry about people seeing them has been of the utmost importance." 

And as the countdown continues for the couple's wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, both Prince Harry and Meghan are dotting their I's and crossing their T's before the big day. 

The palace shared a plethora of other wedding updates, including plans for Markle's father to walk her down the aisle, how Princess Diana's memory will be honored with her three siblings attending, and the bride's decision to forgo a maid of honor

