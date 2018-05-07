OMG! Queen Helena Attacks Willow's Mother and Pulls Out Her Hair (Dynasty-Style!) on The Royals

What's a royal wedding without some drama?

Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) shakes things up with Willow's (Genevieve Gaunt) mother before the royal wedding in this clip from Sunday's season finale of The Royals.

"Nice day for a wedding," Helena shouts as she passes by Willow's mother. "There's something you never said to poor Alistair Lacey," the mother of the bride snaps back.

And just like that, a cat fight ensues and it isn't long before harsh words and hair went flying.

"I learned this move from Dynasty re-runs, bitch!" Helena quips before yanking out some of her nemesis' locks.

"That's my hair!" Willow's mother yells. "Oh, you scraggy old cow!"

See the crazy cat fight in the clip above.