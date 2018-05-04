The 20 Winners and Losers of the 2018 TV Season (So Far)

No, it's not 2011 again.

It may be 2018, but the success of revived shows like American Idol and Jersey Shore Family Vacation prove that what's old really is new again. GTL FTW! And of course, we can't forget about Roseanne's record-breaking return, proving that nostalgia is very real and powerful thing.

But not every show that debuted or returned in 2018 has had the same success as the throwback trio, with Netflix finally having to cancel (!) some of their shows and the true crime trend seemingly taking a backseat to revivals and reboots.