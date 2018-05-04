American Idol Renewed for Second Season on ABC

At long last, ABC finally has a singing competition that's earned itself a second season.

After a string of one-and-done competition reality shows graced its airwaves in a quest to launch an American Idol or The Voice of its very own, the network has found success with its revival of the former, revitalizing its Sunday night line-up in the process. And while the new American Idol has yet to completely surpass The Voice in total ratings, it has performed well enough to the network to keep it around for another season with its new judging panel, comprised of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, in tact. Hosting mainstay Ryan Seacrest will be back as well.

"We knew that American Idol on ABC would unleash an opportunity for singers from all walks of life to realize their dreams and that these incredible contestants would have America rooting for their success," Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement announcing the renewal. "I am thrilled that Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan will be back to once again embark on this Idol journey with us to discover the next crop of inspiring talent."