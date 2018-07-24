Allison Mack Facing New Charges for Alleged Role in NXIVM Case

UPDATE: Allison Mack is facing additional charges for her alleged role in NXIVM, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday. According to a press release obtained by E! News, the actress was charged with racketeering conspiracy involving an array of crimes, including identity theft, extortion, forced labor, sex trafficking, money laundering, wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Keith Raneire was also charged.

Additionally, heiress Clare Bronfman was among four woman arrested and charged with racketeering, forced labor, money laundering, identity theft and wire fraud. She was set to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

E! News has reached out to Mack's attorney for comment.

Allison Mack and Keith Raniere appeared in Brooklyn federal court on Friday.

It's been two weeks since the former Smallville star was arrested and charged with sex trafficking in connection with the purported self-help organization, NXIVM. On April 20, Mack was arrested after an indictment was unsealed in federal court, charging her and the organization's founder, Raniere, with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy.

On April 24, Mack was released on $5 million bond and placed under house arrest, while Raniere has been held without bail.

On Friday morning, May 4, Mack appeared in Brooklyn federal court for a hearing along with Raniere.