Kris Jenner Speaks Out Amid Kanye West Backlash: He Always Has "Really Good Intentions"

Kris Jenner opened up about the controversy surrounding her son-in-law Kanye West on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The rapper recently made headlines for tweeting his stance on Donald Trump and saying that slavery "sounds like a choice" during an interview with TMZ.

When Ellen asked what was going on with Kanye and if he was OK, the momager said he "always does things with really good intentions."

"You know, Kanye has a lot of love for all of you, all of his fans, and everybody who's been there to support him forever," she said. "And, I know that he will explain himself in his own way. And, I think that anything he does–and I just think this is important to say is–he always does things with really good intentions. So, I'm going to let him explain himself when the time is ready."