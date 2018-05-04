How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Honoring Princess Diana at Royal Wedding

Princess Diana's spirit will definitely be felt at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
On May 19, Harry and Meghan will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. With the wedding just two weeks away, new information about the ceremony is being released, including the guest list.
On Friday, a statement from the Communications Secretary to Prince Harry was released which states that the royal is "keen to involve his mother's family in his wedding."
"All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading," the statement reads. "Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day."
Following the couple's engagement announcement in November, the duo sat down for an interview, during which Harry said that his late mother and Meghan would've been "best friends."
When asked what it meant to have stones that belonged to Princess Diana included in her engagement ring, Meghan shared, "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is - and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to - to know that she's a part of this with us."
She continued, "And I think in being able to meet his aunts and - and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's - it's incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it's - it's perfect."
Antony Jones/Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
Prince Harry then shared what his mother would've thought of Meghan.
"Oh they'd be thick as thieves, without question, I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends - best friends with Meghan," he said. "So no it's - you know it is days like - days like today when - when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that's going on I'm sure she's…"
"...she's with us," Markle said.
The statement released on Friday also shared that both of Meghan's parents would play "important" roles in the wedding day. On the morning of the ceremony, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, will ride with her daughter to Windsor Castle.
During the ceremony, Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, will walk his daughter down the aisle.
