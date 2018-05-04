How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Honoring Princess Diana at Royal Wedding

Following the couple's engagement announcement in November, the duo sat down for an interview, during which Harry said that his late mother and Meghan would've been "best friends."

When asked what it meant to have stones that belonged to Princess Diana included in her engagement ring, Meghan shared, "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is - and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to - to know that she's a part of this with us."

She continued, "And I think in being able to meet his aunts and - and also like Julia and just different people who were so important to his mom, I'm able to, in some way, know a part of her through them and of course through him. And it's - it's incredibly special. And you know to be able to have this which sort of links where you come from and Botswana which is important to us and it's - it's perfect."