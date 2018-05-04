Meghan Markle's Father Will Walk Her Down the Aisle at Royal Wedding

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire
Meghan Markle will have her dad by her side as she walks down the aisle on May 19.
In two weeks, the world will be watching as Meghan ties the knot with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. As the wedding date approaches, we're learning more details about the couple's special day.
On Friday, from the Communications Secretary to Prince Harry released a statement about the ceremony, including the "important" roles that Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, will play in the wedding.
"The first thing I would like to share is that Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle's parents to Windsor for the wedding," the statement reads.
"Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry's family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day," the statement continues.
It's also noted that on the morning of the wedding, Meghan's mom will travel with her in the car to Windsor Castle. And during the ceremony, Meghan's dad will walk her down the aisle.
"Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion," the statement says.
It's also stated that Prince Harry is "keen to involve" his late mother Princess Diana's family in the wedding, so all three of Diana's siblings will be in attendance at the wedding and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading.
