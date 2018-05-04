Grey's Anatomy Season 15: Ellen Pompeo Reveals the Storyline She Wants to Tackle

Like you, Ellen Pompeo has some hopes and dreams for Grey's Anatomy season 15. The ABC series will return for the 2018-2019 season, making it the longest-running drama in ABC's history.

"I'd like to get in to neurological diseases, and disease in general and talk about what's causing it," Pompeo told E! News about her season 15 hopes. "What we're ingesting, what we're inhaling, the chemicals that are in our food, water, air—what really is making people sick. I'd love to deal with that. I don't know if that's a popular thing on network television and sponsors may not like that, so I don't know that we'll do that. We can't be so political, right? We're half rom-com, half procedural, but I would like to tackle the issue of illness and the chemicals in our environment that are poisoning the planet and our people."