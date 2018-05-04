13 Reasons Why: Everything We Know About Season 2

Before we know it, season two of 13 Reasons Why will be here!

Netflix just announced this week that the show will return on May 18, which is just a couple of weeks away. Somehow, this show has managed to keep a lot of secrets, because we don't actually know all that much about what to expect from season two, and what we have learned has only made us more confused. How is Katherine Langford still a part of it? What is the story about now that the tapes have all been heard?

There are many questions still to be answered, but for now, we've compiled everything we do know about the second season into the gallery below.