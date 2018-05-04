Inside the Reinvention of Christina Aguilera

But now, she's done with The Voice.

"I would just take everything off—the makeup, all of it—and would blast hip-hop, or Nirvana, "Creep," Slayer," Aguilera recalled the experience of being on the show, which in the past she'd called a "boys club" and now refers to as a "churning hamster wheel" in a new interview with Billboard. "Anything like that to get me out of that zone, that TV mode."

The Voice, meanwhile, helped facilitate an embattled Aguilera's evolution from onetime wild, unpredictable pop star to sage industry veteran who can still sing anyone under the table at the drop of a hat (or turn of the chair). One of the four original coaches along with Adam Levine, CeeLo Green and Blake Shelton, she finally notched a win in season 10 with child actress turned songstress Alisan Porter.

Porter told Parade after her victory made Aguilera the show's first winning female coach that the "Beautiful" singer was her greatest champion.

"She basically was like, 'Get ready girl. Put your big-girl panties on, and get ready to go,'" Porter said. "She basically told me, 'I'll be there with you, for you, every step of the way. Whatever you need. Anything you need—if you need advice, if you just need to talk, whatever you need, I'll be there for you.' She's been, from the beginning, just such a huge, huge support."