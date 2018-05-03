Grey's Anatomy Teases Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw's Exits (and 1 Does Not Look Good)

In the preview for next week's episode, it appears that April has been in an accident, and everyone's in tears as they try to save her. It even shows Jackson throwing himself on top of her while she's on the table, which makes us think their attempts to save her did not go well.

It's one of those previews that makes us wish we didn't already know that Sarah Drew is about to depart, unless they've got some twist planned that leaves April perfectly fine but ready for a new life somewhere else. We're always waiting for that Grey's Anatomy twist, to be honest.

April didn't do all that much in tonight's episode, but she did tell Jackson he was on a good path as he was personally paying off all the Harper Avery settlements, using almost all of his money except for what was set aside for Harriet.

If that was their last interaction before she dies, it was nice? I guess?