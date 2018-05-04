Inside the Inspiring Strength of Erin Andrews

Andrews left ESPN for Fox Sports in 2012, a parting of the ways that at the time she framed as a very tough decision to make.

"I think I'm most excited about the new opportunities and a chance to expand my role, and just really challenge myself and get better," she told Shape about making the switch. "That's the biggest reason why I decided to take the jump, the leap, make the move… which was really hard to do because I was very comfortable and very happy with where I was for the last eight years with ESPN."

When her lawsuit went to trial in 2016, Andrews testified that ESPN had encouraged her to give an interview about the incident to fellow Disney/ABC family member Good Morning America before she returned to work. She just wanted to work and not go public yet, she told the court, but she eventually agreed and told her bosses she was willing to do The Oprah Winfrey Show.

In response to her testimony, ESPN said in a statement: "Developments in the case have been interpreted by some to mean that ESPN was unsupportive of Erin in the aftermath of her ordeal. Nothing could be further from the truth. We have been and continue to be supportive of Erin."

Attorneys for the hotel, meanwhile, argued that the stalking incident helped, rather than hurt, her career and therefore she wasn't entitled to any damages.

The jury sided with Andrews, however, awarding her more than $28 million from Barrett and $27 million from Windsor and West End. In April 2016, attorneys for Andrews and the Marriott owners negotiated an undisclosed settlement that closed the book on the litigation.