Birthday Girl Cheryl Burke Is Ready for a ''Fresh Start'' as She Reflects on Tough Year

Cheryl Burke is reflecting on the past year of her life.

The dancer turns 34-years-old today and while it may not be a typical milestone birthday, she told her Instagram followers "it feels like a real turning point in my life."

"A lot happened during 33, both good and bad—I got to share my passion with #LOTF and came back to #DWTS, I lost my father and came to terms with a lot of things that happened in my past," the Dancing With The Stars pro explained.

And while Burke has had a year of ups and downs, the star says she is grateful for "my family, boyfriend, friends and team who have supported me and believed in me every step of the way."