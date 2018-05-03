See All the Epic Pics From Kylie Jenner's Beautiful Family Beach Vacation

She's living it up!

As far as motherhood goes, Kylie Jenner is making it look like a walk on the beach—literally! Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott took a sweet family vacation with new daughter Stormi Webster to a beautiful beach location. The two were there to celebrate Travis' birthday and invited along Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods as well.

Kylie posted tons of gorgeous photos all over social media and we're definitely jealous. Not to mention, the mom looked right at home with her beautiful daughter. Looks like her and Travis are still going strong. We are so here for it!