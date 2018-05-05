All the Things Adele Has Done Before Turning 30—and Why She Almost Walked Away

For all of Adele's Grammy wins—and there are many—one stands out.

Even the most casual of music fans recalls the moment the Album of the Year winner accidentally snapped her trophy in half, proffering one piece to Beyoncé and proclaiming her masterful disc Lemonade the year's best.

Her move went viral. But if you think about it, her actions weren't out of character or all that surprising. Because to hear Adele tell it she never truly feels worthy of the honors she collects. "I swear to god I laugh at every big thing that happens in my career. I laugh out loud because I think it's f--kin' ridiculous," she told Vanity Fair in December 2016. "At some point, the director of The Truman Show is going to come and say this is a sequel."