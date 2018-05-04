Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She'll Ever Let Her Kids Watch Laguna Beach and The Hills

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., May. 4, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Mom knows best! 

Kristin Cavallari sat down with E! News to discuss her upcoming reality show Very Cavallari, and of course, we had to get her to spill the beans on some of her old reality shows Laguna Beach and The Hills. 

"I don't really regret anything," Kristin shared about her past MTV shows. "Who I was on Laguna Beach and The Hills, while heavily edited and everything else, they really shaped who I am today. And they gave ma lot of experience that now doing Very Cavallari and having an executive producer credit, I can take everything I learned on those shows and apply it to these shows." 

Watch

Very Cavallari: Kristin Cavallari Is Back This Summer on E!

Even though she has no regrets about the series, that doesn't mean she's going to watch it with her children any time soon! "I don't think I can stop them from watching Laguna Beach and The Hills, but I'm not about to sit them down right now and play it for them," she shared. 

The reality star turned businesswoman did reveal that she keeps in contact with some of her old cast-mates. "I talk to Heidi and Audrina all the time. Brody I talked to not too long ago. I talk to both Alex's from Laguna Beach," she revealed. "Everyone is having babies or getting married. Everyone is in their next phase of life which is really cool."

As far as Audrina Patridge's rumored rekindled romance with musician Ryan Cabrera, Kristin had no idea but is totally here for it! "I knew Ryan back in the day and he's really great too. That's awesome. I'm happy for them," she shared. 

See the funny reveal in the clip above! 

Brand New Sundays 8 at 10e|7p only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Couples , Laguna Beach , The Hills , Top Stories
Latest News
Riverdale, The Midnight Club

How Riverdale Turned Its Teens Into Their Parents for "The Midnight Club"

Noah Centineo Gets a Blue & Pink Makeover!

Macaulay Culkin & Co.--Where Are the Famous Siblings Now?

Ashley Iaconetti Invites You to Her Pre-Wedding Workout

J.Lo, Amy Schumer & More Rock the Vote for Midterm Elections

Kendall Jenner

How Kendall Jenner’s Besties Pulled Off Her Epic 23rd Birthday Bash

Arrow

A Look Back at When TV Shows Promised Death

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.