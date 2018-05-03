Watch Ariana Grande's Spot-On Celebrity Impressions Fans Can't Get Over

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 3, 2018 4:19 PM
We just love the way Ariana Grande impersonates our favorite celebrities.
Whether she's on YouTube, the stage or small screen, the "Side to Side" singer has wowed audiences not only for her voice but for her impressions of Hollywood's biggest stars.
This week was no different when Ariana appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she broke records with her late-night takeover.
During an interview, the Grammy nominee decided to showcase her unbelievable skills with Jennifer Coolidge's Legally Blonde role.
"I'm always so impressed when someone can do a great impression of me but @arianagrande is so good on @fallontonight, I'm afraid she is going to introduce me to myself!" the actress shared on Instagram after watching the viral clip.
It got us thinking of all the other times Ariana has blown us away. Whether you're Shakira, Britney Spears or Céline Dion, chances are Ariana has her eyes on you!
Jennifer Lawrence
When appearing on NBC's Saturday Night Live, Ariana participated in a skit inspired by Celebrity Family Feud. When it was her turn to answer questions from Steve Harvey (Kenan Thompson), the singer decided to impersonate The Hunger Games star. Scoreboard says: She nailed it!
Celine Dion
In one of her first interviews with Jimmy Fallon, Ariana found out the late-night host is a big fan of her talents. "I know you do impersonations," he explained. "I heard you do Celine Dion before and it's fantastic. I don't want to put you on the spot but…" Don't you worry! Ariana came to slay as she performed a portion of "Beauty and the Beast."
Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Shakira
Thanks to the power of YouTube, fans are able to watch Ariana impersonate several pop stars. We can't decide which one is best: Britney's "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman," Katy's "E.T." or Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie."
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ariana participated in the popular game known as "Musical Impressions Generator." One night, Ariana channeled Christina when performing "Wheels on the Bus." And yes, we got to see her Britney and Celine impersonation one more time.
In a separate skit for Saturday Night Live, Ariana was asked to partake in a segment all about Tidal. During the live sketch, the pop music superstar wowed fans with her impersonation of Rihanna. Let's just say we'll never hear "Work" the same way again.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
Which Classic Taylor Swift Songs Do You Want Her to Perform on the Reputation Tour? Vote for Your Favorite Now!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!