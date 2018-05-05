William Moseley Revealed the Season 4 Finale of The Royals Ends on An "Epic Cliffhanger"

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Sat., May. 5, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

You ain't seen nothing yet! 

William Moseley and Alexandra Park sat down with E! News to chat about the upcoming season four finale, and according to them, The Royals is going out with a bang...or at least with a few surprises! 

"The arc of the season is building up to this takedown of Robert (Max Brown)," William shared. "Whether Robert wins or we win is yet to be seen...We're doing everything in our power to usurp his throne. We absolutely of course leave on a cliffhanger. Every episode ends on a cliffhanger and every season ends on an epic cliffhanger. " 

The Royals King's Address Season 4, Ep. 8

"This season, what's actually really fun for us as actors is, we don't see all of the scripts until a week before," William shared. "So we didn't know what was going to happen. Actually, we're always kind of dumbstruck ourselves by a lot of it." 

Looks like there is going to be a big play for the throne in the final episode. "I think the audience is going to be totally taken aback when they find out what actually happens," he shared. As for the possibility of a season five, the actors have no news but promise the story is not over. 

"We feel the show can't end the way it ends. I'm not going to give anything away," William shared. "It's only just the beginning." 

Get all the fun details in the clip above! 

Watch brand new episodes of The Royals Sundays at 10e|7p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Royals , E! Shows , Alexandra Park , William Moseley , Top Stories
Latest News
Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman and More Stars Imagine How They'd Break the Internet—and Their Answers Are Hilarious

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Spending Time in Sober Living Facility After Rehab

Chrissy Teigen, Miles, Luna

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Being Shamed for Not Breastfeeding

Selena Gomez, WE Day

Selena Gomez Leaves Rehab: Here's What's Next for the Singer

Breaking Bad

A Breaking Bad Movie? It Wouldn't Be the First TV Show to Continue This Way

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Is Taking Life "One Day at a Time" After Husband's Deportation Order

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Photo Booth

Busy Tonight to Reveal PCAs Revival Show Award With Guest Tina Fey Live This Sunday!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.