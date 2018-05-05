William Moseley Revealed the Season 4 Finale of The Royals Ends on An "Epic Cliffhanger"

"This season, what's actually really fun for us as actors is, we don't see all of the scripts until a week before," William shared. "So we didn't know what was going to happen. Actually, we're always kind of dumbstruck ourselves by a lot of it."

Looks like there is going to be a big play for the throne in the final episode. "I think the audience is going to be totally taken aback when they find out what actually happens," he shared. As for the possibility of a season five, the actors have no news but promise the story is not over.

"We feel the show can't end the way it ends. I'm not going to give anything away," William shared. "It's only just the beginning."