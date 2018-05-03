Zoe Saldana Is Praised by ''Partner in Crime'' Mila Kunis at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Zoe Saldana has yet another accolade to add to her growing list of accomplishments.

The star's name was added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce describing Saldana as "the epitome of a true star in Hollywood." The organization unveiled her star with the help of Avatar director James Cameron and her former co-star and close friend, Mila Kunis.

In addition to receiving praise for her roles in multiple successful movie franchises, the Guardians of the Galaxy star was commended for her philanthropic work in the Latinx community, as well as her mission to create "content that's much more relatable and that represents accurately the American demographic" through her organization BESE.