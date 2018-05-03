Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera ''Getting Pretty Serious'' as She Attends His Concert

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabreraare the real deal!

The Hills star continues to spend more and more time with her ex-boyfriend, most recently supporting the singer-songwriter at his concert in Los Angeles last night. A source tells E! News that Audrina "had a blast" at the show and "has been very supportive of Ryan and his music and has always been a fan."

"The fact that he's a musician is one of her favorite qualities," our insider explains, adding that she's Ryan's "No. 1 fan."

Ryan, whose tour continues through the end of May, and Audrina were first linked in January of 2010 and part of their romance was documented on the final season of The Hills before splitting just five months later. But now that they've reunited, we're told they're "doing really well" and "getting pretty serious."