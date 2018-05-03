Adidas Stands by Kanye West in Spite of Slavery Comments

Adidas is sticking by Kanye West in spite of the rapper's recent remark that slavery "sounds like a choice."

During a call with Bloomberg Television on Thursday, the company's CEO Kasper Rorsted said Adidas has not discussed dropping the Yeezy designer within the past 24 hours.

"Kanye has been, and is, a very important part of our strategy and he's been a fantastic creator," the executive said at one point, "and that's where I'm going to leave it."

While the executive didn't reveal how much revenue Yeezy brings in, Rorsted did suggest the brand adds value.

"If you look upon our overall numbers, last year, we did almost $25 billion. We're a very large company, and Kanye and Yeezy is a very important part for our brand—you know, from a revenue standpoint, less so," he said. "But it's a very important part of how we promote our products, particularly in the U.S. and other parts of the world."