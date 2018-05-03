Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pumps Would Make Carrie Bradshaw Proud

Sarah Jessica Parker just stepped out in a style that reminded us a lot of Sex in the City's Carrie Bradshaw.

Photographed on the streets of New York City, the actress appeared wearing a black lace midi dress with a matching embellished belt and sunglasses. Much like Carrie's fearless styling, the star opted out of a monochrome look and added a brilliant pop of color with fuchsia satin pumps from the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe collection (currently on sale for $263). Although they're at the bottom on her ensemble, her shoes are the first thing you notice.

If Carrie Bradshaw, a fashion conscious journalist that refers to expensive shoes as "a little substance abuse problem," was around (and not a fictional character), she'd approve of Sarah's bold choice.