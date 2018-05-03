Sarah Jessica Parker's Pink Pumps Would Make Carrie Bradshaw Proud

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., May. 3, 2018 11:50 AM

Sarah Jessica Parker just stepped out in a style that reminded us a lot of Sex in the City's Carrie Bradshaw.

Photographed on the streets of New York City, the actress appeared wearing a black lace midi dress with a matching embellished belt and sunglasses. Much like Carrie's fearless styling, the star opted out of a monochrome look and added a brilliant pop of color with fuchsia satin pumps from the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe collection (currently on sale for $263). Although they're at the bottom on her ensemble, her shoes are the first thing you notice.

If Carrie Bradshaw, a fashion conscious journalist that refers to expensive shoes as "a little substance abuse problem," was around (and not a fictional character), she'd approve of Sarah's bold choice. 

If you don't have a Carrie-level obsession with shoes, take a note from Sarah's style and invest in a pair of statement pumps. While you're probably more inclined to purchase nude and black heels for their versatility, don't let the hot pink fool you—these shoes go with everything. You can pair them with a white T-shirt and jeans for a casually chic look, or you can add the pair to a black or white dress for a pop of color.

Check out SJP-inspired pink pumps below!

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Call It Spring

Agrirewiel Pumps, Now $35

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Forever 21

Pointy Toe Pumps, $25

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

INC International Concepts

Kalea d'Orsay Pointed Toe Pumps, Now $49

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Aldo

Stessy R Pumps, Now $59

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Steve Madden

Orkid Pump, $70

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Sam Edelman

Hazel Pointy Toe Pump, $120

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN

Douce du Desert 100 Satin-Crepe Pumps, $895

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Manolo Blahnik

Hangisi 105mm Satin Pump, $995

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Nicholas Kirkwood

Pink Suede Mira Pearl Heels, $795

Article continues below

