Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx Inspire Avengers and Assassin's Creed Comparisons With Robin Hood Trailer

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 3, 2018 10:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taron Egerton

YouTube

The man under the hood has been revealed. 

In the first official trailer for Otto Bathurst's upcoming silver screen rendition of Robin Hood, the Taron Egerton takes center stage as the legendary bow-and-arrow toting English outlaw, ripping through the town on an action-packed mission. 

Meanwhile, his BFF sidekick, Little John, (played by Jamie Foxx), is not too far away as he helps Hood train. 

"You stare death in the face," he tells Hood. "That's why I chose you." As Foxx's character later encourages, "You wanted to steal? Now's your time."

In the mix of all the action, weaponry and special effects, the style of the trailer has inspired comparisons to Marvel's Avengers and Assassin's Creed.

Photos

Movie Remakes

"Avengers 4, time travel confirmed. Hawkeye is in the deep past," one fan quipped online. 

"Assassins Creed 2 looks good," another added. 

Viewers can draw their own conclusions when the film hits theaters on November 21 with a cast rounded out by Jamie Dornanof Fifty Shades fame as Will Scarlet, Ben Mendelsohn as the Sheriff of Nottingham and Eve Hewson as Maid Marian.

"He has his qualities," she quips about Hood to Egerton's character, unaware that he's really the masked vigilante. 

It seems Robin Hood has plenty more surprises up his sleeve come November. 

What do you think of the new trailer? Share with us in the comments below!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Jamie Foxx , Taron Egerton , Jamie Dornan , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra: By the Numbers

Arrow, Season 7

Arrow Reveals a Major Character's Future Death

Alexis Ren, Alan Bersten

Here's What's Really Going On Between Dancing With the Stars' Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Wanted to Be the Jack to Kate Winslet's Rose in Titanic

Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic Filming

Rebel Wilson Apologizes After Claiming to Be the First "Plus-Size" Rom-Com Star

Exclusive: America Ferrera Gets Real About Life as a New Mom

Leah Remini Apologizes to Jada Pinkett Smith Over Scientology

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.