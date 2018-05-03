Jersey Shore Family Vacation: The Saga of Ronnie and Jen Continues and It's Just Confusing to Watch

If there's one thing that's clear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation it's that Ronnie Magro-Ortiz has no idea what he wants.

Just last week, we watched as a drunk Ronnie cried in a Senor Frog's' bathroom stall whilst wearing a balloon hat after possibly cheating (depending on your definition though, apparently?) on his pregnant girlfriend Jen Harley and admitting he still loves his ex-girlfriend and former co-star Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola.

But then in tonight's episode of the MTV reality hit, Ronnie said he wants "to be with Jen and to be a father." But this epiphany came after he found out Jen had been alerted to photos of him dancing with "French Fry" at the club on Instagram and then proceeded to get mad at her over the duck-phone for not being mad at him, all in front of his baffled male roommates.