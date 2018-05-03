Pink Announces Beautiful Trauma Tour Dates for 2019

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 3, 2018 9:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pink, Show, America Music Awards, 2017

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Pinkwill be singing her way through 2019. 

After previously announcing her seventh career tour late last year and kicking it off this March, the "What About Us" songstress has now revealed that she's added another North American leg to the tour for next year. After finishing the second leg of the tour in New Zealand in early September, the mother of two will take a breather and then return to the stage on March 1, 2019 in Florida to kick off the 37-show finale. 

After making stops in Nashville, New Orleans, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, Los Angeles and more major cities, she'll wrap it all up in the Big Apple at Madison Square Garden on May 21, 2019. 

Photos

Pink's Greatest Live Performances

On to the most important info: how to snag a ticket to one of the new shows! Fan registration for the North American tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster's verified platform for fans beginning May 3 at 10am local time through May 6. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale May 8 at 10 a.m. local time. 

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets from May 8 at 10 a.m. local time until May 10 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning May 11 at LiveNation.com.

Without further ado, here are the new show dates:

Friday, March 1, 2019         Fort Lauderdale, FL    BB&T Center
Sunday, March 3, 2019       Tampa, FL                 Amalie Arena
Tuesday, March 5, 2019      Jacksonville, FL         Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Thursday, March 7, 2019     Columbia, SC           Colonial Life Arena
Saturday, March 9, 2019     Charlotte, NC           Spectrum Center
Sunday, March 10, 2019     Nashville, TN            Bridgestone Arena
Tuesday, March 12, 2019    Atlanta, GA              Philips Arena
Thursday, March 14, 2019   Birmingham, AL       Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Saturday, March 16, 2019   Bossier City, LA       CenturyLink Center 
Sunday, March 17, 2019     New Orleans, LA      Smoothie King Center
Tuesday, March 19, 2019    Houston, TX            Toyota Center
Thursday, March 21, 2019   San Antonio, TX      AT&T Center
Saturday, March 23, 2019   Oklahoma City, OK  Chesapeake Energy Arena
Sunday, March 24, 2019     Dallas, TX               American Airlines Center
Saturday, March 30, 2019   Glendale, AZ           Gila River Arena
Monday, April 1, 2019        Denver, CO              Pepsi Center
Wed., April 3, 2019            Salt Lake City, UT    Vivint Smart Home Arena
Friday, April 5, 2019          Vancouver, BC          Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Monday, April 8, 2019        Portland, OR            Moda Center
Wed., April 10, 2019          Sacramento, CA       Golden 1 Center
Friday, April 12, 2019        Las Vegas, NV          T-Mobile Arena
Monday, April 15, 2019      Fresno, CA               Save Mart Center
Wed., April 17, 2019          San Jose, CA            SAP Center
Friday, April 19, 2019        Los Angeles, CA        The Forum 
Friday, April 26, 2019        Detroit, MI               Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, April 27, 2019    Detroit, MI               Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, April 30, 2019     Indianapolis,IN          Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Thursday, May 2, 2019      Milwaukee, WI           Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Saturday, May 4, 2019      Fargo, ND                  FargoDome
Sunday, May 5, 2019         St. Paul, MN              Xcel Energy Center
Tuesday, May 7, 2019        Omaha, NE               CenturyLink Center 
Thursday, May 9, 2019       Lexington, KY           Rupp Arena
Saturday, May 11, 2019     Columbus, OH          Schottenstein Center
Monday, May 13, 2019       Toronto, ON             Air Canada Centre
Friday, May 17, 2019         Montreal, QC            Bell Centre
Saturday, May 18, 2019     Montreal, QC            Bell Centre
Tuesday, May 21, 2019      New York, NY            Madison Square Garden

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pink , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Frankie Grande Says Ariana Is "Empowered" By New Single

Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek

Everything Bohemian Rhapsody Got Wrong About Freddie Mercury's Life

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

Unpacking Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Public Breakup: Why Their Split Went Off the Rails

Rihanna, Donald Trump

Rihanna Is Not Happy That Donald Trump Is Playing Her Music at Rallies

Ariana Grande Says Exes Heard "Thank U, Next" Before Its Release

Spice World, Spice Girls

Spice Girls Reuniting for Summer 2019 Tour—Without Victoria Beckham

Ariana Grande, 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Ariana Grande Says Her Exes Heard "Thank U, Next" Before Its Release

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.