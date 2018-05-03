EXCLUSIVE!

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., May. 3, 2018 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The competition is getting cutthroat!

Round 2 of E! News' Ultimate Superhero Tournament ended earlier this morning—and now it's time to vote for the Sweet 16! The fans have spoken, and the characters moving forward will be Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Groot (Vin Diesel), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Superman (Henry Cavill), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). Voting for Round 3 will stay open until Sunday, May 6, at 5 a.m. PT, when the Top 8 will be announced.

Batman (Ben Affleck) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) almost made it to the Sweet 16. To ensure your favorite superhero makes it to the next phase, start casting your votes online now!

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Sweet 16
Pick your favorite superhero:

This poll is closed

5.5%
3.1%
12.4%
5.5%
6.0%
1.6%
12.0%
2.4%
6.8%
4.0%
2.2%
2.0%
11.6%
3.6%
5.7%
15.4%

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Marvel , DC Comics , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Alexis Ren, Alan Bersten

Here's What's Really Going On Between Dancing With the Stars' Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Wanted to Be the Jack to Kate Winslet's Rose in Titanic

Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic Filming

Rebel Wilson Apologizes After Claiming to Be the First "Plus-Size" Rom-Com Star

Exclusive: America Ferrera Gets Real About Life as a New Mom

Leah Remini Apologizes to Jada Pinkett Smith Over Scientology

Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiance Sutton Tennyson Murdered

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Why Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Time Period Is So Vague

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.