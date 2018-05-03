Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

The competition is getting cutthroat!

Round 2 of E! News' Ultimate Superhero Tournament ended earlier this morning—and now it's time to vote for the Sweet 16! The fans have spoken, and the characters moving forward will be Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), Groot (Vin Diesel), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Superman (Henry Cavill), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot). Voting for Round 3 will stay open until Sunday, May 6, at 5 a.m. PT, when the Top 8 will be announced.

Batman (Ben Affleck) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) almost made it to the Sweet 16. To ensure your favorite superhero makes it to the next phase, start casting your votes online now!